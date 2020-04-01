Leading Portuguese airline TAP lays off 90 per cent of its staff amid Covid-19 pandemic





TAP Air Portugal is laying off 90 per cent of its staff with a reduction of hours for the remining employees.

The Portuguese airline group has begun proceedings which will see the vast majority of its workforce grounded and the remainder with a reduction of the normal working period by 20 per cent.

In a letter to employees, TAP said “the temporary suspension of work for about 90 per cent of employees” and “a reduction of the normal work period by 20 per cent for the remaining 10 per cent of employees is to cope with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which makes almost the entire operation of the airline impossible.”

The remuneration conditions reportedly include the payment of two thirds of the monthly fixed remuneration for employees in temporary suspension, and the payment of 80 per cent of the monthly fixed remuneration for employees with reduced working hours.

The measures will come into force tomorrow, April 2, for a period of 30 days, which may be extended.



