Italy sees number of deaths rise by its lowest in almost a week but number of new infections sees spike





ITALY’S coronavirus death toll has risen by 727 today, the lowest daily rise since March 26.

It’s total death toll now sits at 13,155, the Civil Protection Agency revealed, with today’s increase significantly smaller than Tuesday’s.

However, the number of new cases rose more sharply than a day earlier, growing by 4,782 against a previous 4,053, bringing total infections since the outbreak began to 110,574.

In Lombardy, the epicentre of the outbreak, the daily tallies of deaths and cases were both up compared with those of the day before, reversing the recent trend.

Italy has registered more deaths than anywhere else in the world and accounts for around 30 per cent of all global fatalities from the virus.





Italy’s largest daily toll from the epidemic was registered last Friday, when 919 people died. There were 889 deaths on Saturday, 756 on Sunday, 812 on Monday and 837 on Tuesday.

The Mediterranean country of 60 million people is living through its worst disaster since the Second World War.



