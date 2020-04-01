Hospital cleaner caught out stealing masks and gloves to sell in Spain’s Tenerife





A CLEANER at a hospital in Santa Cruz de Tenerife is under arrest after she was caught out stealing self-protection materials to sell.

The National Police representative on the national Covid-19 Technical Management Committee announced the arrest during Wednesday’s press conference to provide updates on the coronavirus health emergency situation.

-- Advertisement --



Jose Garcia Molina said the woman had used her job to steal items which she sold as “packs” in different neighbourhoods of the city.

He explained that police investigators identified her as the suspect thief after the hospital management reported face masks, gloves and alcoholic gel were going missing. He also said she had masks in her possession at the time of the arrest which she intended to exchange for money.

“As you can see some people are taking advantage of the emergency situation we are living through to make money”, Garcia Molina commented.



