Grim 24 hours in Spain’s Balearic Islands with eight further coronavirus deaths





IT has been a grim 24 hours in the Balearic Islands, with eight more people dying from coronavirus.

This is the highest number of Covid-19 fatalities recorded in one day in the archipelago since the start of the health crisis.

The islands’ coronavirus fatal victim total now stands at 51.

In all 1,131 people had tested positive for the virus on the islands by Wednesday morning, a 5.8 per cent increase on Tuesday’s figure of 1,069 on Tuesday.

The positive news is that 170 patients have completely recovered from the virus.





Giving further details on the up-to-date coronavirus situation in the Balearics, Regional Infectious Diseases Management Autonomous Committee spokesman Javier Arranz revealed there are 449 Covid-19 patients being treated in Mallorca’s hospitals. Of these 75 are in intensive care.

Arranz also reported that 180 health professionals working in the islands’ health centres have tested positive.





He further explained that 105 cases of the virus have been detected in the islands’ old age people residencies. Of these 14 are staff.