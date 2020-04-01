EXCLUSIVE: Costa Blanca musicians record incredible version of John Lennon’s Imagine to raise funds for frontline workers in Spain





An incredibly talented group of caring musicians from the North Costa Blanca have come together “virtually” to record their own emotional and truly heartwarming version of John Lennon’s “Imagine”.

The aim is to raise as much money as possible for those selfless unsung heroes on the frontline, risking their own lives to save others as the coronavirus grips the nation.

The concept came from Jody and Franco of Oceana Club in Benissa. They told Euro Weekly News, the musicians jumped at the chance to give something back, and have been working round the clock to record the powerful track.

-- Advertisement --



Jody and Franco added: “The global pandemic COVID-19 that has hit every part of the globe has made us all realise many things, but most importantly, we are in this together as one!

“We realise that material things aren’t everything, we’ve lost our freedom, we have more empathy, we are spending more time speaking with our families, we have time to be still and reflect on the past, the present and Imagine how will this change our future.





“Music is something we can all relate to regardless of age, race or religion, there is no discrimination. Music can share joy and love and has no boundaries. All we can do right now is Imagine!





Jody added that while recording the emotional record, all of the musicians were “Imagining those who are suffering, Imagining those who have lost loved ones, Imagining those who are alone, Imagining the businesses who can no longer function and maybe won’t survive, Imagining the people on the frontline who are risking it all to protect us.

“We are hoping from this song we can raise money to give to the amazing heroes working on the frontline risking their own lives to help save others.”

Some of these musicians have never met before, but listen to how the music has brought them together as one.

And once State of Alarm measures are lifted, the musicians want to perform the song for health personnel at Denia Hospital.

Please support them and our heroes. Love and peace to you all during this challenging time and a huge thank you to the Imagine 2020 crew x

Donations can be made at: imaginehelpus@outlook.com

Vocals by:

Marise Vox, Paul Van Velzen, Nadine Haberl, Kriz K, Rebecca Lumby, Jack Hunter and Chole and Vic (Moonshine).

Guitar: Inti Cardoso and Jack Hunter.

Drums: Paul Van Velzen.

Saxophone: Frank Abrams.

Music production: Jack Hunter and Kriz K.

Logo design: Tony Mullock