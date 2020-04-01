Economic Hit for the Music Industry, as Primavera Sound postpone plans for 20th Anniversary Festival





Another hit for the economy of Barcelona, as Primavera Sound, announces it has postponed plans for the 20th anniversary of the international music festival

THE festival has taken place in the city for 20 years, and was originally set to celebrate the occasion with a fantastic four day line-up, between June 3 -7, at Parc del Fòrum, it is now scheduled to take place between August 26 – 30. Over 20 years, the annual festival has attracted performances from artists such as The White Stripes, Primal Scream, Lou Reed, and Pet Shop Boys. It brings thousands of music industry leaders, and music lovers to the city, in turn bringing a great boost for the local economy, at the beginning of the usually busy summer season. Festival organisers, advised via a statement, that already purchased tickets, will be valid for the proposed later dates, if further extensions to the current lock-down aren’t put in place. The change to dates will also effect other Primavera festivals, among them Primavera Pro, which takes place in Portugal one week after Barcelona, and Primavera Los Angeles set to take place in September.

Primavera Sound is not only about outdoor festivals. It is also behind other indoor formats such as Primavera Club, the autumn version that spreads into the venues of Barcelona and Madrid with its commitment to the up-and-coming talents, and Primavera Weekender, a meeting that brought together artist and fans, as never before, at its first edition celebrated in Benidorm in November 2019. Ticket holders seeking further information, visit the website at www.primaverasound.com.