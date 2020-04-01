Donald Trump says UK’s response to coronavirus would have been ‘very catastrophic’





Donald Trump has said the UK’s initial approach to the coronavirus pandemic would have been ‘very catastrophic’ had Boris Johnson not decided to change tack.

The US president suggested the Prime Minister had looked to ‘ride out’ the virus in an approach that would have caused ‘a lot of death’.

Trump’s comments come as the UK’s coronavirus death toll jumped to 2,352 following another 563 deaths – the biggest daily increase since the outbreak began.

The president’s criticism appeared to be a reference to a plan for the UK to build up a so-called ‘herd immunity’.

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, told the BBC on March 13 that the ‘aim’ was to ‘not suppress (coronavirus) completely… to build up some kind of herd immunity so more people are immune to this disease’, while still reducing the peak number of infections to protect the NHS.





The concept would have seen the elderly and vulnerable sheltered from Covid-19 but those deemed fit would have been permitted to contract the illness in a bid to build up nationwide immunity from the killer bug.



