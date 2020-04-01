Dolphins back in Spain’s Mallorca as sea contamination levels plummet





IT is not just Mallorca’s air which has become less contaminated due to significant drops in the volume of traffic since the state of alarm restrictions came into place.

The island’s waters are cleaner and quieter too, something which marine life seems to appreciate as dolphins are spotted gently swimming around just off shore.

Videos posted by Mallorca residents conform dolphins have been sighted at Soller port and just off a Palma beach in recent days.

The Balearic Port Authority has reported that sulfur dioxide levels at Palma port have plummeted by 42 per cent since the start of the coronavirus health emergency due to the restrictions on marine traffic.





Sulfur dioxide is associated with emissions from ships.