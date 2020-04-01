Disinfection KILLER of pets sprayed to the streets of the Costa del Sol & Costa Blanca with warning to dog and cat owners





Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca streets have been sprayed with disinfection solutions against coronavirus but beware its an danger to animals

As the councils quite rightly so spray the streets of the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca with high powered disinfection solutions to save lives of humans from the coronavirus it’s taking its toll on Dogs, cats and other wildlife.

Dog owners/ walkers need to be especially aware as some dogs have been severely injured and some resulting in death after licking their paws after walks.

Last Chance Animal Rescue on facebook issued a stark warning to dog owners last night:

“WARNING!!!! Please do NOT walk your dog if the streets have been sprayed with the disinfectant!

I have just had a call from a lady who walked her dog Thursday night in Estepona and his pads on his front paws are literally peeling off!

He licked his paws and is very poorly.

Please get this out there”

Other reports have also come to the Euro Weekly News attention of dogs death, Darren Winks from Mijas sadly told of what happened to his Red Setter Sadie:

“I’m heartbroken,Sadie sadly died, firstly her feet starting burning and peeling and we think she must have washed herself down as dogs do and taken in internally the solution, she became delirious and I rushed her to the vet, but she was suffering liver failure and we had no option to put her to sleep, I urge all dog owners to take action and be aware”

Much wildlife has also suffered from the powerful solutions used as they lay dead on the streets of the Costa del Sol this morning after recently being sprayed.