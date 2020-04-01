Disinfection KILLER of pets sprayed to the streets of the Costa del Sol & Costa Blanca with warning to dog and cat owners

Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca streets have been sprayed with disinfection solutions against coronavirus but beware its an danger to animals
As the councils quite rightly so spray the streets of the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca with high powered disinfection solutions to save lives of humans from the coronavirus it’s taking its toll on Dogs, cats and other wildlife.
Dog owners/ walkers need to be especially aware as some dogs have been severely injured and some resulting in death after licking their paws after walks.
Last Chance Animal Rescue on facebook issued a stark warning to dog owners last night:
“WARNING!!!! Please do NOT walk your dog if the streets have been sprayed with the disinfectant!
Bird watcher Keith Jenkins tells how Birds are being affected:
” Birds are feeding as normal off worms on grass that has been sprayed or over sprayed as the pavements and roads are being disinfected against Coronavirus, it’s sad to see but I understand its essential but domestic pet owners need to take great care as this powerful spray may kill coronavirus but can be very harmful to domestic pets”
All rodents are littering the streets too as they have instantly been killed by the spraying.
Dog charity worker Penny Wilkinson warns ” Try and get your dog to wear boots, these boots are available online, normally they are used for the hot pavements, use them now and wash them properly after each use, this could save your dogs life”