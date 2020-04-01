COVID9 patients in Spain’s Madrid hospitals can stay in contact with loved ones thanks to a donation of 2,200 tablets





ORANGE is distributing more than 2,200 tablets to Madrid’s main hospitals this week so that patients admitted with coronavirus can stay in contact with their loved ones.

Through its Foundation, the company is giving tablets with 4G or WIFI connection, free of charge, offering access to applications that give isolated people the chance to video conference and communicate.

Luz Usamentiaga, Director of the Orange Foundation, said “we are putting all our efforts to help citizens to overcome this great health crisis. Days ago we increased the connectivity and leisure options of our customers and now we announce this action aimed at those who need it most in these circumstances: people who have already been diagnosed with COVID-19 and remain isolated in Madrid’s hospitals, the region with the greatest impact of the coronavirus”.

Orange is collaborating with Huawei, which is providing 500 of the tablets that will be distributed in the hospitals.

In a separate gesture, the company is extending the deadline for families who were already enjoying free “4G internet at home”, 4G Wifi router and tablet to surf, until December 31.

This initiative allows families with limited resources and children under 18 years old to stay connected, and the coverage of this project will be increased by 400 more families throughout Spain, from the 1,000 initially planned.







