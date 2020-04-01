Costa Del Sol’s Marbella launches hotline to support those struggling to cope with Covid-19 & lockdown





Marbella Town Hall has today launched a hotline to provide emotional support for those struggling to cope with with the coronavirus crisis and the country’s strict lockdown measures.

The hotline will be manned by a team of voluntary psychiatrists and social workers, and can be used by anyone in Marbella struggling to cope with the crisis, said the Town Hall’s Health Councillor Enrique Rodríguez.

The service, for example, can be used by vulnerable people living alone in quarantine, frontline workers suffering from anxiety and depression from their daily activities, those who are struggling to remain confined to their homes, people with chronic illnesses worried about the virus, as well as those from dysfunctional families who just need some support or someone to talk to, to deal with the crisis.

The service is aimed at providing immediate support to help calm people and put them at ease, especially if they are anxious, worried or distressed. Rodríguez said he is committed to supporting locals and neighbours through this stressful and difficult crisis. “If this current situation is worrying you or causing you anxiety, and you just need to talk to someone, we want you to know that we are here for you.”

The hotline number – 952 76 13 67 – will be manned between the hours of 10am and 6pm daily from today. Locals can also get support via email [atulado@marbella.es], added Rodríguez.



