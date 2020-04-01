Costa Blanca shopper fills trolleys full of essentials for others less fortunate





A KIND-SPIRITED shopper has filled two trolleys with essentials and left them in a Costa Blanca supermarket for those in need, encouraging others to donate if possible.

Following up ‘the great examples of Valencia and Madrid,’ Gérard Hendriks‎ loaded the trolleys while shopping at an Aldi store in Alfaz del Pi, and was surprised at the response of management who had no problem with the gesture, and offered to add to the items.

His community solidarity was also given the thumbs up by police, who stopped him in Altea as part of routine State of Alarm Covid-19 measures, once they realised his reasons for leaving the confinement of his home.

