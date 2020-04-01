Costa Blanca Medical Workers Union Releases Torrevieja Figures for Members who have Coronavirus





SIX people working for the Torrevieja Health Department have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

A further 27 have been quarantined, after being in contact with patients who are suffering from the coronavirus.

-- Advertisement --



The figures have been produced by the regional health union, Sindicato Médico de la Comunidad Valenciana.

The statistics are significantly lower compared to other parts of Alicante Province.

The latest report over patients showed that over a hundred people had been admitted to Torrevieja Hospital with the coronavirus.





The hospital is operated by the contractor, Ribera Salid, who run the Torrevieja Health Department in an area that takes in 160 thousand people on the Orihuela Costa, Los Montesinos, San Miguel de Salinas, Benijófar, Formentera, San Fulgencio , Rojales, Guardamar del Segura and Pilar de la Horadada.



