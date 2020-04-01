Costa Blanca courts will take statements via video conference from tomorrow





AS of tomorrow, the courts of Alicante will take statements from detainees by video conference for the duration of State of Alarm to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection.

The Dean Judge of Alicante, Cesar Martinez, approved the move after test sessions this morning.

The aim of the Provincial Court is that these statements by video conference will be extended to all judicial offices in the province.

As such, detainees can make their statements directly from the police station, and that their lawyers can also assist them remotely, without any of them having to go to the courthouse, avoiding unnecessary risks of further contagion.

The courts are practically closed and only the most urgent matters are being attended to, including the taking of statements from detainees.



