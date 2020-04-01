Concerning rise in car journeys in the UK, despite people being told to stay at home





A “concerning” rise in car journeys has sparked fresh warnings for people to stay at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

Yvonne Doyle, medical director of Public Health England, showed a graph on transport use in Great Britain that appeared to show motor vehicle usage has jumped by around 10% in a day.

-- Advertisement --



She said that while “most people” are following the rules to stay at home “everyone needs to do that” because “we need to save lives and protect the NHS”.

News comes the same day as it was announced that a woman received a £660 fine from police officers for refusing to tell them where she was going.

According to police, Marie Dinou, 41, refused to explain to officers her reason for essential travel when they found her on a platform at Newcastle railway station.





She was arrested for breaching the new Coronavirus Act and ticket fraud and appeared in court two days later, where she denied the offences but was found guilty of both.



