Chilly Start to the day but a Mini Heatwave to ‘Bask Britain’ is on its way with summer style Weekend Weather





MET OFFICE meteorologist Luke Miall said last night: “We will see spells of sunshine, cloudier skies at times and a few showers may affect eastern England, eastern Scotland and maybe northern Scotland as well, but the vast majority will be dry.”

Temperatures will hit a maximum of 12ºC, from Thursday, windier weather is expected across northern England and Northern Ireland. There’ll be heavy showers in Scotland and even some snow on higher ground.

The Good News…

The cold snap which has hung over Britain in recent days will be melted by a mini heatwave bringing temperatures close to 20ºC, forecasters say.

Before the UK basks in the summer sun, however, there are still some near-freezing temperatures and heavy rain to contend with.





Temperatures will struggle to top 11ºC or 12ºC today, with plenty of cloud and the odd downpour – and it’s a similar story for Thursday, with some added bitter winds.

But Friday will see a much more settled weather picture, explains Met Office meteorologist Luke Miall, with the return of last week’s high pressure, just in time for the weekend.





On Sunday, parts of London are expected to reach highs of 19ºC, while Cambridge will see 18ºC so why not have lunch on your terrace and get a bit of fresh air?