



Children in Italy get a taste of freedom as Coronavirus lockdown laws ease off

ITALIAN authorities have decided to make changes to certain isolation rules that they have implemented so far.

The rule stated that minors under 18 were prevented from leaving home. The Interior Minister announced, however, this Wednesday, that from now on they can walk outdoors, provided they are accompanied by an adult. This short walk should always be done, and only, in the vicinity of their homes.

The decision was taken after a joint agreement by the Minister for Equality and Family, Elena Bonetti; the undersecretary of Health, Sandra Zampa, a specialist in children’s and adolescent affairs; and the president of the Italian Pediatric Society, Alberto Villani, having been addressed to the Minister of Health.

Until now, Italy only allowed people to leave the house for a walk next to their homes, but alone. In other words, they were prevented from having company, especially children.

It is recalled that it was three weeks ago that Italy decreed isolation, following the pandemic that has already caused 12,428 deaths and infected more than 105,000 people in the country.







