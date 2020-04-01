Champ Champ, Comes Through!





Conor McGregor shows his love for Ireland, and rises to the challenge, donating €1 million worth of PPE to Dublin hospitals

Sports stars don’t come more ‘Marmite’ than Conor McGregor, and the divide among his lovers, or haters is nowhere more strong than in his native Ireland. Notorious, as he’s known, took to Instagram and Facebook to tell his 35.8million followers, as well as the Irish government, and people, to enforce a total lock-down of the country with immediate effect. While most agreed with his ideas, there were those who claimed he was seeking attention. Say what you like about the Dublin UFC star, but when it comes to attention, he doesn’t have to try hard, so perhaps his words and feelings were sincere. It was announced within days that the country would enforce lock-down restrictions. Taking his homeland by storm, McGregor then announced his wish to donate €1 million worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to all those on the front-line at hospitals in the Leinster region. His statement was quickly responded to by Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, welcoming his offer and arranging for the pair to speak directly. McGregor said he would be purchasing the equipment for ‘the most affected region to date’ at the same time calling on all citizens to wear face masks and gloves. True to his word, in a screenshot shared by his sister Erin on Instagram, the Mater Hospital in Dublin received their delivery on Wednesday. Ever confident and positive he said: ‪”I’m shooting this thing out of the sky, and in the name of St.Patrick. Paddy gets his revenge. God speed.”

Minister Donohoe asked McGregor to use his social media platform to encourage social distancing. To which he replied, “I have used my platforms multiple times since this has began. First encouraging hand wash etiquette/ not touching face, plus keeping distance.Then before the weekend I urged people to stay vigilant and stay indoors.”

-- Advertisement --



Speaking on his decision to make the Instagram video he said: “With the weather and a drop in cases I felt temptation would be high.Then after seeing the rise in cases, plus our lax efforts in social distancing, with all our day spot locations packed to the brim. I went further and made the video.”

He added: “I respect you, and your team and I believe you are doing as good a job as you possibly can. I have been impressed by all. As has the nation. “I feel we are moving in the right way, it just feels to me like it is not all the way. I urge all the way! “All in” is the term we must use here.

“Bit by bit will cost us lives. To see what is happening here in Ireland and all across the entire globe is heartbreaking to me. I pray.



