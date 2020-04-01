Celtic Legend Billy McNeill’s Grandson Found Dead in Amsterdam Canal





The grandson of Celtic legend Billy McNeill has been found dead in Amsterdam, his mother revealed today.

Matthew McCombe, 21, had been missing since he left his hotel in the Dutch capital on March 14, during a holiday to celebrate his 21st birthday.

A two week search took place and was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Matthew’s body was located on Wednesday morning.

“Matthew was much loved by all and our hearts are broken,” his mother Paula McCombe – the daughter of the Scottish football legend – said in a tribute today.

Matthew’s mother said today: “It is with great sadness that we are announcing our son Matthew McCombe’s body was found this morning.





“We would like to thank everyone who has helped in the search for Matthew and for the love, compassion and kindness that has been extended to us since our arrival in Amsterdam.”

Amsterdam police said the body had been found this morning in Duivendrecht, south-east of the city centre.



