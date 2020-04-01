BREAKING: Wuhan Reports First Imported Case as Student Brings Virus from UK





A Chinese teenager studying in the UK has become the first person to bring the novel coronavirus back to Wuhan, the former centre of the pandemic.

The city last week declared that it had largely curbed the outbreak after recording only one new infection in 10 days.

Local health officials today reported the 16-year-old student as its first ‘imported case’ in the city. They claimed he showed no symptoms.

The boy, known by his surname Zhou, had travelled to Wuhan from Newcastle via Dubai and Beijing, authorities revealed.



