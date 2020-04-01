BREAKING: Six-week-old baby in America becomes the youngest to die from coronavirus





A six-week-old baby has died from coronavirus, becoming what is believed to be America’s youngest victim.

The child died in Connecticut last week, with test results from last night showing they had Covid-19.

-- Advertisement --



Governor of Connecticut Ned Lamont described the news as ‘absolutely heartbreaking’ and said the infant is believed to be one of the youngest people to die from the disease.

He tweeted: “It is with heartbreaking sadness today that we can confirm the first pediatric fatality in Connecticut linked to #COVID19. A 6-week-old newborn from the Hartford area was brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived.

“Testing confirmed last night that the newborn was COVID-19 positive. This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19





“This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy. This also stresses the importance of staying home and limiting exposure to other people.

“Your life and the lives of others could literally depend on it. Our prayers are with the family at this difficult time.”



