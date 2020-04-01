BREAKING NEWS:- UEFA Champions and Europa League Games Off “Until Further Notice”





EUROPEAN football´s governing body, UEFA, has said that all Champions League and Europa League matches have been suspended “until further notice” because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

May´s Champions League and Europa League finals had already been postponed.

All national team matches scheduled for June have also been put aside, which would have featured the Euro 2020 play-offs involving Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Ireland.

The Euro 2020 finals were rescheduled for next year earlier during the coronavirus crisis.



