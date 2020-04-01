BREAKING NEWS: Retired NHS doctor who returned to treat Covid-19 patients dies from deadly disease





Dr Alfa Saadu, who came out of retirement to help the NHS treat coronavirus patients has died after contracting the virus, his family has said.

Dr Alfa Saadu, 68, died on Tuesday at about 7.30am after contracting Covid-19 two weeks ago.

His son Dani posted on Facebook: “He had been fighting the virus for two weeks but he could not fight any more.

“The NHS were amazing and did everything they could.

“My dad was a living legend, worked for the NHS for 40 years saving people’s lives here and in Africa.

“Up until he got sick, he was still working part-time saving people.





“The coronavirus is not a joke, please take it seriously and listen to the government.

“Please stay safe and protect your loved ones, nothing is more important.”



