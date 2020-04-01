American state Florida today ordered to ‘stay-at-home’ after mounting pressure on Governor amid Covid-19 pandemic





A STATEWIDE order to stay at home has been issued by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis today amid immense pressure to abandon his county-by-county approach.

DeSantis told press the move follows talks with President Donald Trump and White House advisers, who have stressed Americans should self isolate throughout April.

DeSantis follows US surgeon general, Dr Jerome Adams’ interview on NBC’s Today show where he revealed he would tell DeSantis that the federal guidelines for social distancing should be viewed as ‘a national stay-at-home order.’

Confirmed cases in Florida are nearing 7,000, with 86 and around 900 hospitalised patients.

More than 30 other states acted more than a week ago.



