A Beacon of Hope: Two-Month Old Baby in Italy Survives the Coronavirus





THE mayor of the Corbetta, a municipality in one of Italy’s worst hit regions, Lombardy, has wanted to share this success story with the public as it symbolises a beacon of hope for us all.

The child’s name is Leonardo and he has just turned two months old, already at his young age, he has ‘won the battle against the coronavirus.’ “Today we have more reasons to smile, to be happy, to feel even more together as a community,” wrote Marco Ballarini, the mayor of Corbetta on his Facebook page.

“Corbetta, let’s welcome the little Leonardo, who has just been given the all clear from the hospital, where he has won the battle against the coronavirus! Many thanks to Leo and thanks to his parents who never gave up. You have brought the summer to all of our hearts,” Ballarini exclaimed.

According to the Italian newspaper Il Giorno, the newborn baby was hospitalised only a week ago after registering high temperatures and a fever, “his heartbeat and breaths became very rapid.” After testing positive for coronavirus and not needing any form of medical support, for example a respirator, the child has been allowed to return home.

The Lombardy region is one of the worst affected areas in Italy as a result of the Covid-19 virus, has rejected the notion offered by the Italian Ministry of Interiors which allowed children to go for a walk with their parents, despite the measures of quarantine.





The mayor of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana assured that this case ‘changes nothing’ and that if parents are seen walking on the street with their child without a justifiable reason they could still be fined.



