Woman aged 24, and parents in 50’s die in suspected murder-suicide house fire





A YOUNG woman and her parents have died in a suspected murder-suicide, after a blaze tore through their home on a quiet Hertfordshire residential road.

Caroline and Gary Walker, aged 50 and 57, and daughter Katie, 24, have been named locally and were described as a ‘really nice’ and ‘quiet’ family, with the incident being described as ‘very out of the ordinary’.

The three were sadly pronounced dead at the property on Sunday after thick plumes of smoke were seen coming from the windows as the fire tore through their home. Emergency services were called shortly after 12.30pm by a neighbour who lives across the road from the family in Hemel Hempstead and saw the smoke.

But when paramedics arrived nothing could be done to save the family.

Hertfordshire Police announced on Monday they had launched a murder investigation and said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.







