Weather Warning: Orange Alert Issued in Malaga as Costa del Sol Expects Heavy Rains





THE Meteorology State Agency (AEMET) has issued an orange alert for heavy rains today in the Costa del Sol and Valle del Guadalhorce. There is also a chance of storms throughout the day.

There will be rain throughout the day, which at 5.00am will have left around 5.1 litres of water per square metre, whilst at 6.00pm there will be a download of around 2.4 litres per square metre.

The maximum temperatures for the day are only expected to reach around 17 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will continue to oscillate around 14. Today we can also expect light winds from the southeast direction.

Tomorrow is also expected to bring rain but not as heavily, with various cloudy intervals.



