WATCH: ‘Balconing’ Arrives in England as Elvis Serenades Neighbours During Quarantine

By
Laura Taylor
-
0

‘Balconing’ has become a popular term during the coronavirus pandemic as countries in quarantine take to their balconies to socialise and entertain themselves during isolation.

IN Italy, we have seen videos of amazing Opera singers, in Spain videos of neighbours playing Bingo have also surfaced on the web.

In the UK a man dressed head-to-toe as Elvis has taken to his balcony to serenade his neighbours in a free concert, belting fan favourites like Burning Love. It is truly heartwarming to see this kind of interaction between neighbours during dark times and across all countries in the world.



