Velez-Malaga’s exceptional measures for exceptional situation





VELEZ-MALAGA has extended municipal tax deadlines to make procedures more flexible restrictions during the Covid-19 restrictions.

They have also enabled a hotline and an email address to answer any doubts related to payments during the nationwide lockdown.

David Vilches, councillor responsible for Finance, explained that the town hall aimed to convey a message of tranquillity.

“We perfectly understand the exceptional situation that we are all experiencing and the possible doubts that could arise,” he assured Velez-Malaga residents.

“Within reason we will adapt to all circumstances, so that no resident is affected by payment deadlines.”





Deadline on municipal bills or invoices issued by Velez-Malaga’s town hall before March 18 have now been extended until April 30.

There are only a handful of cases where invoices have been sent out after March 18, but in these instances, the deadline has been moved forward to May 20.



