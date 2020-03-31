UK travellers showing pent-up demand for travel to Spain





British travellers are in lockdown, but they are clearly dreaming of – and researching – their next holiday.

Analysts have revealed that travel searches for trips from the UK to Spain with a departure date in January 2021 are up year-over-year by 1,626 per cent.

-- Advertisement --



The number-crunching comes courtesy of digital travel marketing solutions firm Sojern, which presented a range of findings in a blog post.

It says that travel searches for holidays from the UK to France in January 2021 also show an early increase – of 409 per cent year-over-year – and that lots of Britons will also be heading to Italy, according to the data, which shows ‘a significant above-average year-over-year increase of 385 per cent’.

Sojern says: ‘Whilst actual travel bookings are a stronger sign of consumer confidence, many consumers will search out of general interest, to check for availability and pricing and travel inspiration for their favourite destinations.





‘The departure date of January 2021 is extremely far out and we usually only see a small percentage of early searches looking at regional travel this far in advance.

‘We are, however, seeing an increase in early searches due to the current situation. Therefore, these numbers, although significant in terms of increases, are very early signs of travel intent.’



