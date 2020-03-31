Three men Arrested on Suspicion of being in a Stolen Car during lockdown in Spain





AS members of the USECIC (Citizen Security Unit) of the Barcelona Guardia Civil were on patrol stopping vehicles to check if the occupants should be travelling, they were spotted by the driver of a car who immediately did a U-turn and sped off.

The officers gave chase and stopped the car which had three male occupants which is itself a breach of the State of Alarm but they then discovered that the car had been stolen earlier that day and the driver did not have a licence.

-- Advertisement --





Upon searching the car they uncovered a number of tools including a large axe which they believed could be used in an illegal activity.

All three men were arrested and will be charged with a series of alleged crimes including theft and breach of the confinement measures whilst the driver will face additional charges of reckless driving and driving without a licence.



