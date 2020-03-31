Spain’s Marbella International Film Festival is pleased to announce GROUNDED FILM FESTIVAL





Marbella International Film Festival is pleased to announce

GROUNDED FILM FESTIVAL

Grounded is a creative initiative by Marbella International Film Festival, to bring some relief from the boredom of self-isolating. This is a film festival project, aiming to archive records of these unusual times, caused by the Coronavirus which has forced the population to self-isolate and remain at home.

The project is supported by many organisations and individuals and is open to anyone, from anywhere in the world, who wishes to create a film during the period of isolation. The film can be made individually or with the help of others who are self-isolating, on any subject matter and any genres, using cameras, or mobile phones, or computer-generated animation, in any language with running time between 2 to 5 minutes.

Submissions are free and would be previewed and shortlisted before appearing on MIFF site which would be open to the public for viewing. The selected films would be assessed by a panel of judges and shortlisted for the GFF award to be presented at the awards ceremony. The finalists would receive an awards certificate authenticated by the Marbella International Film Festival to be displayed on social media as well as other sites.

The winner shall be invited to the prestigious MIFF awards ceremony being held in October 2020 at the beautiful city of Marbella, and to attend the gala night where they will collect the award for the best film.





More information, or submit your film free of charge please visit; www.marbellafilmfestival.com/grounded



