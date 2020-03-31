Spain’s Golfing Ace Jon Rahm is Paying Tribute to Spanish Health Staff





SPANISH golf star, Jon Rahm, has posted a blog from his American home praising all of the workers in his home country’s health service during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The 25-year-old, originally from the northern Basque region, won last autumn’s Spanish Open in Madrid, and has three US PGA tour titles to his name.

He lives with his wife Kelly in Arizona, and he published a photo of them passing the time with a giant jigsaw puzzle.

Rahm said: “This is not the time to be selfish. It’s very easy to think that you’re young and nothing is going to happen to you if you catch the virus.”

The world number two player had plenty to say about his native Spain:





“At this time, my thoughts are with my family in Spain, including my 85-year-old grandma. I’ve kept in touch with them regularly and despite the self-quarantine, they are all in great spirit.

“I also want to thank everybody in the health care system: nurses, doctors, anybody related and trying to help the people in need. It’s unbelievable what you guys are doing. And we cannot thank you enough.”



