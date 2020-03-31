Spain’s Air Force in Madrid transports COVID10 medical supplies after losing a flight officer to coronavirus





GUARDIA Civil has sent its condolences to the family of Madrid Air Force Sublieutenant Palencia, who has died of coronavirus.

A post reads: “A big hug to your family and relatives.”

-- Advertisement --





Ha fallecido el Subteniente Palencia, compañero del Ejército del Aire víctima del #COVID19. Un fuerte abrazo a sus familiares y allegados#DEP Zveřejnil(a) Guardia Civil dne Úterý 31. března 2020

This morning a C-295 took off from Getafe Air Base, where the deceased was based, to Son San Juan airfield carrying vital equipment.





A transport flight of the 35th Wing, as part of the BALMIS operation, transfered necessary health supplies to help in the fight against the COVID-19



