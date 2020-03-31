Spain Seeing Top Plane Maker Grounding Workers





AIRBUS has paused the majority of production in Spain until April 9th, under the amended State of Alarm rules that are restricting all non-essential activities across the country.

The world´s largest plane manufacturer has a network of plants around Spain including Albacete and Getafe.

Some key activities in commercial aircraft, helicopters and defence and space remain classified as essential.

Minimum staffing has been arranged in those sectors for vital support roles such as security, IT and engineering.

In a response to concerns from unions, Airbus has stressed that anybody doing on-site working will be protected under their Covid-19 health and safety measures.





Airbus will “closely work with its social partners to apply the social measures applicable under the latest restrictions”, the company said in a statement.

Airbus employees in Spain whose jobs are not linked to production and assembly activities are expected to work from home.



