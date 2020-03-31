Spain is Looking at New Home Eviction Rules and Social Security Relief in Wake of Covid Crisis





SPAIN´S government is reportedly looking at a six month suspension of home evictions once the State of Alarm is finally lifted, as well a break for small companies from making social security contributions.

The eviction measures would cover people who have been laid off or are having to work shorter hours, in addition to anybody who is unemployed or is self-employed on a low income.

The Cabinet in Madrid has been discussing the initiative which would see investment funds and other large landlords having to take a 50 per cent loss on tenant debts, or to restructure them over a longer period.

Another move would see any tenants that have their contracts ending over the next six months, getting an automatic renewal for an additional six month period.

The government is also said to be investigating the option of a break of up six months on the payment of social security by small businesses and the self-employed.





The new policies are being formulated after Spain tightened up the State of Alarm rules for at least a fortnight, which means that non-essential workers are having to stay at home.



