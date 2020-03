TURKEY´S president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has said that a plane full of medical and hygiene equipment is to be sent to Spain.

In an address to the nation, Erdoğan said that Turkey has sent a lot of materials and hygiene equipment to many countries and is in the process of sending more to Italy and Spain.

Erdoğan said that a flight is scheduled to take off for Spain this Wednesday(April 1st), whilst “a ship full of aid” is being sent to Italy via the Turkish Red Crescent.