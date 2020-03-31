Shelter for the homeless in Velez-Malaga





TORRE DEL MAR’S indoor sports stadium has become shelter for the municipality’s homeless during the Covid-19 crisis.

There is enough space to safeguard the safety and health of at least 30 people who would otherwise be on the streets during Spain’s nationwide lockdown introduced by the national government to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Beds, blankets, towels and basic hygiene items have been donated by the Red Cross and Caritas.

The Red Cross is also providing qualified personnel who will take the temperature of the people who are using the centre two times a day for the duration of the lockdown’s enforced confinement.

Users are also guaranteed three meals a day, thanks to the collaboration of the Emaus social dining room scheme.





A caretaker service and daily cleaning are carried out by municipal personnel from Velez-Malaga’s publicly-owned EMVIPSA company.



