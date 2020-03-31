RSPCA UK: Shelters facing complete closure as Covid-19 leads to ’90 per cent drop in income’

By
Tony Winterburn
-
0
RSPCA CENTERS ACROSS THE UK ARE FACING TOUGH TIMES AND MAY HAVE TO CLOSE

THE RSPCA is being forced to contemplate closing down after the Covid-19 lockdown caused them to lose up to 90 per cent of their income in a week.

One branch manager said that the financial and emotional stress being felt around the country could also lead to a rise in the abuse and abandonment of animals.

-- Advertisement --


RSPCA CORONAVIRUS UK
Abandoned animals have no idea what’s happening in the world…

“For a short period of time we should be ok,” Peter Gorbet, branch manager for RSPCA York said. “We will be fine for a month but if this continues longer, we’re going to be in real trouble.

“We are independently financed so we only have what money we bring in, so if it’s three to six months it’s just going to be impossible.”

Many are finding the company of their pets a welcome distraction from the often miserable monotony of life in lockdown.


RSPCA UK
Unless the RSPCA can find extra funds centres will close, then what happens to all the animals in care?

But animal shelters around the country have had to press pause on rehoming and fostering animals meaning some centres are overwhelmed.

“We’re in a strange limbo state where the animals are stuck with us,” Mr Gorbet said.





LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here