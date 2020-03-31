RSPCA UK: Shelters facing complete closure as Covid-19 leads to ’90 per cent drop in income’





THE RSPCA is being forced to contemplate closing down after the Covid-19 lockdown caused them to lose up to 90 per cent of their income in a week.

One branch manager said that the financial and emotional stress being felt around the country could also lead to a rise in the abuse and abandonment of animals.

“For a short period of time we should be ok,” Peter Gorbet, branch manager for RSPCA York said. “We will be fine for a month but if this continues longer, we’re going to be in real trouble.

“We are independently financed so we only have what money we bring in, so if it’s three to six months it’s just going to be impossible.”

Many are finding the company of their pets a welcome distraction from the often miserable monotony of life in lockdown.





But animal shelters around the country have had to press pause on rehoming and fostering animals meaning some centres are overwhelmed.

“We’re in a strange limbo state where the animals are stuck with us,” Mr Gorbet said.



