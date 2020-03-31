Prince William expresses desire to play his part in battle against coronavirus





Prince William has expressed his desire to play his part in the battle against coronavirus (Covid-19) as air ambulance pilot for the NHS. The Duke of Cambridge is reported to have made this confession at a recent NHS call centre visit.

The Duke of Cambridge, who flew as a medic for two years until 2017, after taking up the role of pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance service in July 2015, has also privately admitted that he “misses it”.

According to a recent report in The Sun, Prince William has been seriously considering returning as an air ambulance pilot to help in the current coronavirus pandemic. In the report, the source stated that Prince William, “knows the whole country is doing its bit and he wants to help. But it’s complicated as he was originally grounded from the job so that he could become a senior working royal. That role is even more important now given that Charles has been ill, Harry has walked away with Meghan and Andrew has been effectively barred from public life. But William is very keen to do anything he can to help”.

Earlier this month, Prince William became the patron of the London Air Ambulance Charity, which provides rapid emergency care in the capital. As patron of this charity, it seems he will be able to do his part to help in the crisis, by championing the vital work carried out by the group.



