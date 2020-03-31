No child will go hungry in Velez-Malaga





VELEZ-MALAGA’S Social Services has begun distributing food to local children belonging to the Andalucia Junta’s Food Solidarity Plan (SYGA).

This aims to provide sufficient food for three meals a day to 570 children from the municipality’s 17 state schools.

The food is available each Monday and Wednesday between 10am and 12 noon and school managers contact families belonging to the SYGA programme beforehand.

Caretakers are present at the centres where cleaning and disinfection are strictly to the official measures introduced to prevent the spread of the -Covid-19 coronavirus.

In the case of Velez-Malaga, the food is supplied by seven companies under contract to the regional government.





The SYGA programme makes a significant impact on lessening the burden on families during term-time, but this help has been interrupted after schools were closed at the start of the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, Social Services are analysing the situation of Velez-Malaga children who are not included in the SYGA plan but are at risk of social exclusion.





It is important to ensure that they, too, receive food, said Social Services councillor Victor Gonzalez.