Mum of two, dies suddenly age 36





Tributes have been paid to a “one in a million” mother who has died suddenly at the age of 36.

Jade Ellis lived in South Wales, and died early on Saturday morning from a suspected cardiac arrest.

-- Advertisement --



She has been described by family and friends as someone who was “loved by everyone who knew her” and leaves behind two children aged 18 and 16.

Jade was highly popular in her local area and worked for Tui in Swansea. Before that she worked at Sandy’s Lunchbox in Swansea Market alongside her mother Sandra, who is also well-known in the area due to her work in the community delivering food and children’s meals to those in need.

Jade’s sudden death has come as a huge shock to everyone who knew and loved her, not least her family and countless friends.





Her sister-in-law Vicky David said Jade loved her family and loved her job as it was something that allowed her to talk about two of her favourite things – holidays and travel.



