More beds for Covid-19 cases





AXARQUIA hospital is adapting some areas in anticipation of a possible increase in Covid-19 cases.

The number of beds available for new admissions has been increased, principally in the UCI intensive care units, where there are currently six six beds and six isolation beds.

-- Advertisement --



In addition to A & E’s existing observation unit with nine beds and 14 patient armchairs there will now be an extra area with five more beds and five patient armchairs.

All expansion in these areas complies with the stringent safety directives and isolation requirements that the Ministry of Health and the regional governments Health and Families department have introduced to stop the spread of the Covid 19 coronavirus.

The hospital wards have also been reorganised for Covid-19 admissions by increasing the number of isolation rooms and minimising distances between sections.







