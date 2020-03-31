Mojacar council on Spain’s Costa Almeria eases fiscal pressure on residents





MOJACAR council has announced it is aiming to ease the fiscal pressure on residents to help them cope financially with the negative impact of the state of alarm lockdown on the local economy.

Mayor Rosa Maria Cano has suspended the authorisations to gain payment of municipal taxes following a report and budget set out by Finance councillor Francisco Garcia Cerda.

The local authority said in view of the current situation, and with the aim of “avoiding harming the rights and interests of municipal citizens”, it would continue to propose for future adoption further measures which will have to be agreed at a plenary meeting.

Among the measures the administration is backing are the suspension of the tax for the private or special use of municipal facilities for the period the state of alarm lasts and the reimbursement of the tax to residents who pay and who for obvious reasons cannot make use the facilities at this time. Also, the payment of fees for municipal schools, like the music school.

The council particularly underlined the difficult situation of many self-employed as a result of the health emergency situation. With this in mind the authority said it is aiming to suspend the municipal tax for 2020 on businesses for having chairs, tables and signs in public spaces.





In addition, the council wants to implement a more than 50 per cent reimbursement on the municipal tax for providing a service at the local weekly markets, the amount depending on each case.

The hope is to have the measures adopted as soon as possible, the council affirmed.



