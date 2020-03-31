Malaga Football Club Launches Solidarity Shirts as Profits Will be Donated to The Fight Against Coronavirus in Spain





Malaga football club has decided to launch a campaign to support the fight against coronavirus in Spain. The slogan of this campaign reads “We will all win this match together”.

Malaga FC and its foundation have kept showing their compromise during moments of difficulty, complexity, and uncertainty that have arisen as a by-product of this pandemic.

It has not stopped, or wanted to stop, contributing via different tools to this worthy cause. They have just taken this initiative a step forward by designing a new t-shirt from which all profits will be donated to the fight against COVID-19.

-- Advertisement --





The shirt is white with blue stripes which emulate the traditional Malaga FC shirt, they have added a new shield on the right-hand side which symbolises the compromise of its Foundation to this cause.

This shirt can be bought for 9.95 euros. However, the club explained that “the people who purchase a shirt will have to wait until the end of the state of alarm and until our social situation re-stabilises itself. These will be available to be picked up at the official Malaga store in La Rosaleda. They will also come in an array of sizes, including children sizes. We would like to remind customers that any club discounts will be invalid as these shirts are for a charitable cause”.



