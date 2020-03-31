Latest worldwide coronavirus statistics from Spain – Breaking news from the USA – Posted after midnight GMT





ACCORDING to the latest Worldometer statistics (at 00.30 GMT today), 784,381 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus (Covid-19) around the world to date, compared to 721,051 yesterday.

Of today’s total, 581,566 people are currently infected, of which 29,597 (5 per cent) are in critical condition. Out of the remaining 202,815 cases, 165,035 have recovered or have been discharged, however, 37,780 have died from the disease.

-- Advertisement --





With over 87,956 confirmed Covid-19 cases, Spain has overtaken China (81,470) to become the third country with the most coronavirus cases, after the US (163,479) and Italy (101,739). It is now also the second country with the most Covid-19-related deaths after Italy. Spain has lost around 7,716 lives as a result of the disease since the pandemic started, whereas Italy has lost over 11,591 of its citizens.

The US registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases, with almost 20,000 more citizens infected today, followed by Spain (7,846), Germany (4,450) and Italy (4,050). On a positive note, the number of new cases in Italy, appear to be showing signs of slowing down a little.







