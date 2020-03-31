Hunt for Thief Whole Stole Hand Sanitiser Dispenser from NHS Hospital Ward





An NHS hospital has released footage which shows a man ripping a hand sanitiser dispenser from the wall for the alcohol gel inside.

Northampton General Hospital released the footage, which showcases the incident taking place on the Quniton Ward.

-- Advertisement --





The incident happened on March 9 at 7.45pm, just four days after the UK’s first coronavirus-linked death was confirmed.

Staff at the unit require the hand sanitiser dispenser to reduce the risk of spreading bugs between patients – vital for Covid-19.

The man is filmed walking up and down past the dispenser to look out for any sign of security or a member of staff.





The man then approached the sanitisier and grappled with the dispenser to force it from the wall before walking off. The suspect was unaware that he was captured CCTV.

Northamptonshire Police have asked members of the public to have a look at the CCTV footage to see if they recognise the man.





Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 citing the incident number 20000138273.