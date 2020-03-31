Huge wall of cops line street to break up one-year-old girl’s birthday party during LA coronavirus lockdown





A WALL of cops were caught on camera breaking up a one-year-old girl’s birthday party during the LA coronavirus lockdown.

The party was taking place in the Hyde Park area and footage shows roughly 40 party goers breaking social distancing rules.

-- Advertisement --



Officers from the 77th Area were called to the scene at roughly 6p.m. on Saturday as members of the group appeared to become ‘agitated’.

However, police said it turned into a help call due to the size of the crowd and as the streets were being blocked by the group.

The group, which appears to include mainly women and children, can be heard shouting at the officers who are attempting to shut down the toddlers birthday party.





The crowd are then shifted away from the scene by the officers, who are even heard using a loud speaker to get the group to comply with orders.

The police confirmed that no arrests were made.



