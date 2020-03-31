Germany suffers it’s biggest daily jump in coronavirus deaths





Germany suffers its biggest daily jump in coronavirus deaths as 128 more people die, bringing mortality rate up to 0.9%.

The dozens of new deaths announced by the Robert Koch Institute bring the tally from 455 to 583, an increase of more than 28 per cent.

-- Advertisement --





It also brings Germany’s mortality rate up to 0.9 per cent – still lower than most of its European neighbours, but up from 0.4 per cent a week ago.

Meanwhile the total number of infections in Germany rose by 4,615, bringing the total from 57,298 to 61,913.

The southern states of Bavaria and Baden-Wuerttemberg – the closest states to Italy – have recorded the most deaths, with a combined 327 out of Germany’s 583.





There are also clusters in the populous western state of North Rhine-Westphalia and in the cities of Hamburg and Berlin.

More than 2,500 people have been infected in the capital, including 13 deaths.





According to German media, the dead also include 17 people at a retirement home in Wolfsburg.

Around half of the care home’s residents have reportedly been infected with the disease, which is more dangerous to older people.