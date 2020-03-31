Fugitive Coronavirus Patient found in Malaga After Escaping from Hospital in Madrid





Guardia Civil officers have intercepted a man in the Nerja municipality of Malaga after having escaped from a medical centre in Madrid upon testing positive for the coronavirus.

THE Nerja Town Hall reported that the events took place at around 2.00pm on March 30 near Plaza Charparil. The person was identified and detected by the police and a health unit was immediately dispatched to the scene to prevent further contagion, isolate the patient, and transfer him to the Comarcal Hospital in Axarquia, in the neighbouring municipality of Velez-Malaga.

The councillor for Security, Francisco Arce, has congratulated security forces in the municipality and the health services “for their quick response and efficient work, with which they protect us from this epidemic.”

Similarly, the mayor has made an appeal to residents of the town to remain responsible and “continue maintaining discipline and complying with the rules of the State of Alarm which we are living under.”